Букмекерская компания «Лига Ставок» — источник ярких спортивных эмоций для любителей ставок на спорт.

Мы развиваем букмекерский бизнес в России, участвуем в развитии национального спорта и создаём новую сферу спортивных развлечений.


Компания основана в 2008 году и одной из первых получила лицензию ФНС на деятельность по приёму ставок в России.


Сегодня БК «Лига Ставок» — это 3 500 сотрудников, которые работают в 500 клубах в 120 городах Российской Федерации.


БК «Лига Ставок» — обладатель престижных премий в области букмекерского бизнеса и спортивной индустрии:


∙           лауреат высшей награды в области электронных коммуникаций «Премия Рунета» (2016 г.)

∙           трёхкратный лауреат национальной премии «Спорт и Россия» (2017–2019 гг.)

∙           лауреат премии народного доверия «Марка №1 в России» (2018 г.)

∙           обладатель Гран-при «Абсолютно лучший букмекер» независимой премии BR AWARDS (2019 г.)

∙           победитель в номинации «Лучшее мобильное приложение» независимой премии BR AWARDS (2019 г.)


БК «Лига Ставок» развивает многолетнее партнёрство с Российской Премьер-Лигой, направленное на популяризацию российского футбола и на противодействие коррупции в спорте.

В 2010 году БК «Лига Ставок» первой из российских букмекерских компаний стала сотрудничать с РПЛ в рамках «Общеевропейской системы раннего оповещения» по борьбе с договорными матчами.

Сегодня БК «Лига Ставок» — генеральный партнёр Российской Премьер-Лиги.


С 2017 года компания сотрудничает с Федерацией хоккея России, возглавляемой Владиславом Третьяком. БК «Лига Ставок» — официальный партнёр сборной России по хоккею. Совместно с БК «Лига Ставок» ФХР реализует стратегию по развитию профессионального и детско-юношеского хоккея в нашей стране.


Бренд-амбассадор БК «Лига Ставок» — олимпийский чемпион и двукратный чемпион мира по хоккею Илья Ковальчук. С БК «Лига Ставок» сотрудничают авторитетные спортивные эксперты, среди которых: легендарный футболист Евгений Ловчев, ведущая «Матч-ТВ» Мария Орзул, обладатель полной коллекции наград «Что? Где? Когда?» Борис Левин и футбольный комментатор Роман Нагучев.

БК «Лига Ставок» развивает социально-благотворительную деятельность, оказывая поддержку благотворительным организациям: фонду «Созвездие Добра» имени Олега Журавского, фонду развития детско-юношеского бокса Николая Валуева, а также фонду помощи детям «Линия жизни».


В 2019 году БК «Лига Ставок» возглавила Национальный рейтинг букмекеров, обнародованный независимой аналитической группой «РБК Исследования рынков» http://rating.sportrbc.ru/


Деятельность компании регулирует Федеральный закон «О государственном регулировании деятельности по организации и проведению азартных игр и о внесении изменений в некоторые законодательные акты Российской Федерации 244-ФЗ» от 29 декабря 2006 года.

