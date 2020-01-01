{"isLightPage": false, "isWebView": false, "authUrl": {"login-url": "/account/login?backurl=%2Femployer%2F223129", "login-form": "/account/login?backurl=%2Femployer%2F223129", "login-field-value": null, "backurl-field-name": "backUrl", "remember-field-name": "remember", "remember-field-value": "yes", "backurl": "https://hh.ru/employer/223129", "failurl": "/account/login?backurl=%2Femployer%2F223129", "signup-form": "/account/signup?backurl=%2Femployer%2F223129", "auth-employer-url": "/auth/employer/?backurl=%2Femployer%2F223129", "remember-password": "/account/remember_password?backurl=%2Femployer%2F223129", "agreement-form": "/account/agreement?backurl=%2Faccount%2Fsignup%3Fbackurl%3D%252Femployer%252F223129"}, "accountTemporarilyLocked": {}, "applicantSignupFields": [], "applicantPhoneVerification": {}, "loginForm": {"socialNetworks": [{"code": "MAIL", "url": Для работы с нашим сайтом необходимо, чтобы Вы включили JavaScript в вашем браузере. Ваш браузер устарел и больше не поддерживается. Для корректной работы сайта рекомендуем использовать один из современных браузеров. Узнать подробнее Произошла ошибка. Попробуйте перезагрузить страницу. Лига Ставок Москва www.ligastavok.ru Вакансии 39 активных вакансий Сферы деятельности Услуги для населения Лига Ставок Букмекерская компания «Лига Ставок» — источник ярких спортивных эмоций для любителей ставок на спорт. Мы развиваем букмекерский бизнес в России, участвуем в развитии национального спорта и создаём новую сферу спортивных развлечений.

Компания основана в 2008 году и одной из первых получила лицензию ФНС на деятельность по приёму ставок в России.

Сегодня БК «Лига Ставок» — это 3 500 сотрудников, которые работают в 500 клубах в 120 городах Российской Федерации.

БК «Лига Ставок» — обладатель престижных премий в области букмекерского бизнеса и спортивной индустрии:

∙ лауреат высшей награды в области электронных коммуникаций «Премия Рунета» (2016 г.) ∙ трёхкратный лауреат национальной премии «Спорт и Россия» (2017–2019 гг.) ∙ лауреат премии народного доверия «Марка №1 в России» (2018 г.) ∙ обладатель Гран-при «Абсолютно лучший букмекер» независимой премии BR AWARDS (2019 г.) ∙ победитель в номинации «Лучшее мобильное приложение» независимой премии BR AWARDS (2019 г.)

БК «Лига Ставок» развивает многолетнее партнёрство с Российской Премьер-Лигой, направленное на популяризацию российского футбола и на противодействие коррупции в спорте. В 2010 году БК «Лига Ставок» первой из российских букмекерских компаний стала сотрудничать с РПЛ в рамках «Общеевропейской системы раннего оповещения» по борьбе с договорными матчами. Сегодня БК «Лига Ставок» — генеральный партнёр Российской Премьер-Лиги.

С 2017 года компания сотрудничает с Федерацией хоккея России, возглавляемой Владиславом Третьяком. БК «Лига Ставок» — официальный партнёр сборной России по хоккею. Совместно с БК «Лига Ставок» ФХР реализует стратегию по развитию профессионального и детско-юношеского хоккея в нашей стране.

Бренд-амбассадор БК «Лига Ставок» — олимпийский чемпион и двукратный чемпион мира по хоккею Илья Ковальчук. С БК «Лига Ставок» сотрудничают авторитетные спортивные эксперты, среди которых: легендарный футболист Евгений Ловчев, ведущая «Матч-ТВ» Мария Орзул, обладатель полной коллекции наград «Что? Где? Когда?» Борис Левин и футбольный комментатор Роман Нагучев. БК «Лига Ставок» развивает социально-благотворительную деятельность, оказывая поддержку благотворительным организациям: фонду «Созвездие Добра» имени Олега Журавского, фонду развития детско-юношеского бокса Николая Валуева, а также фонду помощи детям «Линия жизни».

В 2019 году БК «Лига Ставок» возглавила Национальный рейтинг букмекеров, обнародованный независимой аналитической группой «РБК Исследования рынков» http://rating.sportrbc.ru/

Деятельность компании регулирует Федеральный закон «О государственном регулировании деятельности по организации и проведению азартных игр и о внесении изменений в некоторые законодательные акты Российской Федерации 244-ФЗ» от 29 декабря 2006 года. Вакансии компании Вакансии в текущем регионе: Россия 39 Информационные технологии, интернет, телеком 15 Продажи 10 Бухгалтерия, управленческий учет, финансы предприятия 9 Маркетинг, реклама, PR 8 Административный персонал 5 Банки, инвестиции, лизинг 1 Управление персоналом, тренинги 1 Туризм, гостиницы, рестораны 1 Спортивные клубы, фитнес, салоны красоты 8 Высший менеджмент 1 Искусство, развлечения, масс-медиа 8