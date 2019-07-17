We open Finance manager position at Sports.ru and Tribuna.com.

This is a unique opportunity for strong middle/up-middle finance professionals with 5+ years’ experience to join a scaling media business, which grows locally and internationally. We expect experience in budgeting, reporting and business analytics, so you could be capable to deal with tasks from monthly reporting to global tax planning. As a part of the team you will budget activity of our projects and then help team leaders to

track their performance. Being a one-stop-shop for project leaders in respect of numbers, you have to understand the big picture of business-model as well as support projects’ operations (contracts, payments, revenue planning, payroll, assets accounting and etc.).

You will also participate in IFRS reporting and communication with shareholders.

Key Responsibilities:

Execute complex monthly management accounting for Russian and EU entities (5 engagements, all in Excel, hands-on involvement)

Take the lead in automation of management reporting and CRM set-up.

Supervise international outsourcers and auditors in EU (IFRS reporting for 3 BU).

Oversee the operating budget, control cost, perform plan vs. actual analysis.

Control day-to-day payments within Russian and international banks, resolve compliance issues.

Participate in global tax planning, establishing international business units, financial modelling.

Prepare executive reports for the shareholders, auditors, potential investors

5+ years of total experience in finance/reporting, ideally 3 years in BIG-4 audit and 2+ years in-house

Hands-on experience in

- group budgeting 1-y, 3-y

- management reporting, and plan-fact analysis

- IFRS reporting (capable to prepare Conso FS, Indirect CFS and etc.)

It will be a plus if you have:

English level (B2-C1)

Experience in:

- controlling of day-to-day payments (Treasury) and communications with banks (international payments)

- financial modeling, business plans for VC or banks, market sizing

- business process establishing, reorganization, automatization

Experience in IT and working with R&D and intangible assets budgeting

Perks of being a part of the team:

We have a spacious office in 7 minutes from m. Novokuznetskaya; official employment and "white" salary, which is always discussed with the final candidate; private medical insurance (DMS) including dentist after successful probation period.

For those who relocate to Moscow we are ready to provide information assistance and also, to compensate relocation expenses in the amount of 50% of the proposed monthly salary.

We work on a flexible schedule. This is a common feature for most IT companies, but still. The time of coming in / out the office is not fixed and is always discussed. You can arrange a few days to work from home, as long as it does not conflict with the working process.

We strongly encourage the participation of our employees as speakers at professional conferences and are ready to provide them with any assistance in this matter. If there is no readiness to be a speaker, then we will help with a different format of participation.

In the office we ride skates and scooters, play kicker and ping-pong. Fruits, sweets, cereals, tea, coffee, milk, are always available in the kitchen. Every week we play football and basketball at booked places, we watch big matches together on a large projector and play board games in the evening.

We trust our employees and provide them with the greatest flexibility in exchange for loyalty to the company and achievement of high results. We work for millions of users, we appreciate each other's opinions, and we are always eager to grow and develop.

We hope that this intro is enough for you to feel our culture and have a good mood!